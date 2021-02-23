Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, AEP

Year to date, American Electric Power has lost about 5.7% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Electric Power topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Electric Power topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, American Electric Power has lost about 5.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 12.4%.

Baidu is showing a gain of 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 12.2%, and Automatic Data Processing, trading up 1.8% on the day.