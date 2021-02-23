Your morning commute.

Alabama lawmakers are wrapping up their first month in the legislative session!

House members released their priorty list for bills this week.

At the top of the agenda this morning -- a bill dubbed "aniah's law" waay 31's sophia borelli explains what lawmakers are expected to do with that bill this week.

Pat, marie.

Aniah's law is headed to the house floor for a vote.

The bill would give judges more discretion in denying bail for repeat violent offenders.

The bill is named after college student aniah blanchard-- who was murdered in 2019.

The man accused of killing her -- ibraham yazeed -- was out on bond at the time of the crime.

The bill made it out of committee last year.

But -- it was never voted on because the pandemic cut the legislative session short.

The law was passed in alabama state's house judiciary committee last week.

Its on its way to the house for a vote.