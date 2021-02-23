Afghanistan starts vaccine drive amid violence

Afghanistan began its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, administering doses initially to security force members, health workers and journalists, in a campaign that may face challenges from a sharp rise in violence.
Lauren Anthony reports.
Afghanistan began its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, administering doses initially to security force members, health workers and journalists, in a campaign that may face challenges from a sharp rise in violence.
Lauren Anthony reports.
The lawmaker quit the governing conservative party after promoting false information about treatments and the vaccine. Meanwhile,..
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan has begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine with a ceremony at the presidential..