Monday, March 22, 2021

Indian villagers panicked after spotting pythons burrowing on farm

Fear gripped locals in Satoriya, Madhya Pradesh, after several pythons were spotted burrowing in a farm.

Footage from February 22 shows a villager holding onto the tail of a python as the snake attempts to slither into its burrow.

Three snakes were found on the farm, the biggest being at least 10-feet-long.

The locals were forced to remove the snakes themselves as forest officials were not able to reach the spot.

