Interview: Should you invest in Bitcoin?

WE ARE DEALING WITH THE WINDMIGHT WANT TO GRAB SOMEALLERGY MEDS AS WE MOVETHROUGH THE WEEK ADAM HAVEMORE COMING UP IN JUST AMINUTE.CRYPTO CURRENCY BITCOIN TOSMASHING RECORDS AFTERCOMPANIES LIKE TESLAMASTERCARD INVESTING BILLIONSAND BEGIN TO EMBRACE DIGITALTOKENS AS A PAYMENT JEFFBANGOR JOINS US LIVE FROMROSEVILLE TO EXPLAIN WHATBITCOIN IS AND WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW ABOUT INVESTING INTHIS TO THE DIGITAL CURRENCY.JEFF BEFORE WE GET STARTEDGIVE ME A REFRESHER COURSE THEA P VERSION HERE WHAT ISBITCOIN.CRYPTO CURRENCY THAT YESREALLY AYMAN SYSTEM FOR PEOPLETO TRANSFER AN ASSET VALUEFROM ONE PERSON TO ANOTHER ORTO A BUSINESS.

IT'S GOT TOREMEMBER IT'S COMPLETELYUNREGULATED OR NO GOVERNMENTAGENCIES ARE MONITORINGORGANIZATION BRING BODY REALLYKEEPING AN EYE ON THIS.

ITHINK THAT'S WHY GOVERNMENTSDAYS AGO BANKING ON IT RIGHT.IT DOES HAPPEN SO IT ISKIND OF HAD A METEORIC RISEHERE AND THEY'RE NOT THE ONLYCRYPTO CURRENCY WHAT HASATTRIBUTED TO THE RISE WHY SOFAST.WELL I THINK YOU GET THESEYOU KNOW SOCIAL MEDIA PEOPLELIKE ELON MUSK OUT THERE YOUKNOW TWEETING ABOUT IT SAYINGINTERESTING.

BUT THEN WHEN HEQUITS OVER BILLION DOLLARSINTO IT AND YOU HAVE BIGORGANIZATION SAY UNDER ITSTHEIR VEHICLES.

SO THIS GOOD IOBVIOUSLY SOME CREDENCE ANDYOU DO HAVE BIG COMPANIES LIKEVENMO AND MASTERCARD USING ANDI DON'T THINK IT'S MATTER OFYOU KNOW OTHER INSTITUTIONSARE GOING TO I THINK THIS ONEYEAH AND SO MOVING FOR ALOT OF PEOPLE WANT TO KNOWDON'T HAVE TO BUY THE WHOLESHARE OBVIOUSLY, BUT.

WHAT DOPEOPLE NEED TO KNOW WHAT'S THEMOST IMPORTANT THING TO TAKEAWAY FOR INVESTING IN AWELL I THINK WHETHER IT'SCRIMINAL CURRENCIES OR STOCKYOU HAVE TO REALLY THINK ABOUTYOUR RISK TOLERANCE.

I THINK ALOT OF PEOPLE TO OPT IN TO GETCAUGHT UP IN THE HIGH POINTTHEY WANT TO PUT MONEY INTOSOMETHING WHETHER BITCOIN ORYOU KNOW GAMESTOP WEEKS AGORIGHT AND THEY JUST OVER DOEMOTION OF IT AND THEN ALSO INTHE 9 SPORTS DOWN 17% SINCEFRIDAY, SO THAT AND THAT'SGOING TO GIVE YOU A THAT JACKGETTING INTO THIS IS A PRETTYVOLATILE INVESTMENT.SO COSTLY AS WITH ANY STOCKCAUTIOUS YOU HAVE THE WAY TOGO INTO MORE ISN'T BETTER THANTHANK YOU SO MUCH FOR GIVINGUS THE INS AND OUTS OF THISTHE ALWAYS GREAT ADVICE AND ILIKE YOUR YOUR MESSAGE SHAREMODESTY AND EVERYTHINGINCLUDING INVESTING.

THANKS SO