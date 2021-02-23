What you need to know: Feb. 23

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, Feb.

The california state legislature has approved a plan for 5.7 million people to get at least $600 in one time payments.

The governor says he will sign the bill into law - today!

Who will see payments?

Those earning 30- thousand a year or less.

If you claim the california earned income tax credit.

And some low income, eldery or disabled individuals.## state inspectors say they found "significant deficiencies" at california's 25 million dollar coronavirus testing lab, the investigation comes after a whistleblower complained of worker violations, incompetence and mismanagement at the lab inspectors say a fraction of 1- percent of the more than 1.5 million test had problems.### happening today - former california attorney general xavier becerra set to start two days of senate confirmation hearings.

Becerra is nominated for health and human services secretary.

He faces grilling by two separate senate panels.

Today - the health committee.

Wednesday - the finance committee.### happening today - the butte county board of supervisors is set to create a deadline for bear fire debris removal.

Bear fire survivors can no longer apply to have their property removed by the government since the deadline passed a week ago... to find like a link to the alternative program debris removal program visit our website action news now dot com slash links.### also at that meeting.

The board of supervisors will consider a proposed pathway to help to drain water under highway 99 north of chico.

It is a cal trans project.

County staff says the drainage problems in this area, have been studied for more than 40 years..

The last flood was in 20-19.## if you have not yet reviewed your property to make sure you fall in line with defensibe space guidelines... you might want to do so.

Cal fire says defensible space inspectors will begin visiting homes in tehama and glenn counties the coming weeks.

Those teams will check to see if you are in compliance with rules for 100 feet of defensible space