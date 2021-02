Municipal election results: Amit Shah urges Congress to introspect

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reacted on Gujarat Municipal election results.

He slammed opposition parties by saying, "Opposition tried to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues like farmers' protest and COVID-19 and successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions, from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad and Gujarat." Shah added that results of West Bengal elections will also be good.