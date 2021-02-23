Daily Dividend Report: HD,BMO,NUE,WM,KIM

The Company today announced that its board of directors approved an increase in its quarterly dividend by 10.0 percent to $1.65 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $6.60.

The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results.

The dividend is payable on March 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 11, 2021.

This is the 136th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The board of directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on Nucor's common stock.

This cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021 and is Nucor's 192nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Waste Management today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.575 per share payable March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2021.

Kimco Realty, one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on March 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.