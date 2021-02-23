Sommelier Tries 20 Red Wines Under $15

Sommelier André Mack has made a career tasting the finest of wines, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy a bottle on the cheaper end of the spectrum.

In fact, we asked him to enjoy twenty bottles of red wine under $15 and let us know his honest thoughts on them.

Not all of these wines are winners (and that's part of the fun of it), but a few are and are well worth it.

List of the wines: Villa Medoro, Montepulciano D'Abruzzo Donna Laura "Ali" Toscana Franco Serra Barbera d'Asti Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon Bodegas Mas Que Vinos "Ercavio" Tempranillo Tempranillo, Altos d'Oliva Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva Beringer Wine Cabernet Sauvignon Backstory 'California', Cabernet Sauvignon Chop Shop Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Merlot 19 Crimes Cali Red Snoop Dog Adelante, Malbec, Mendoza Colonia Las Liebres [Altos Las Hormigas] Bonarda Les Garrigues, Côtes du Rhône Domaine Madone, Beaujolais-Villages "Perreon" Famille Bieler, Cotes du Rhone 'Return and Reuse' Domaine Skouras Red Blend, 'Zoe'