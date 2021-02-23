$167 vs $19 Chicken Parm: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional chef Saul Montiel and home cook Gabrielle are swapping materials and hoping for the best!

We set Gabrielle up with $167 worth of the finest ingredients from chef Saul’s kitchen along with his knockout chicken parmesan recipe.

To lend a helping hand, food scientist Rose dialed in to offer some of her trademark wisdom and encouragement.

Over with Saul, $19 worth of ingredients were being given new life and a few augmentations in a quest to improvise a gourmet chicken parm.

Grab a slice of garlic bread and tune in to find out who came out on top under these mixed up circumstances!