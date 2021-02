USA Passes 500,000 Covid-19 Deaths

The US death toll from Covid-19 has topped 500,000, according to John Hopkins University.

The White House hosted a moment of silence on Monday evening, attended by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Report by Dessentjacksonl.

