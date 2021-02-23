Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Mayor Tax Relief 2/23/2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Mayor Tax Relief 2/23/2021
Mayor Tax Relief 2/23/2021

Mayor Linda Gorton announces tax assistance for local businesses in the form of a deduction of expenses paid with Paycheck Protection funds.

Estimated savings average $2500.

Will be able to get vaccinated.

That includes people 60 and older... essential workers...and anyone 16 and older... with a high- risk condition..

Governor beshear says while the state begins appointsments for 1-c..

People in phases 1-a and 1-b... will also still be a priority..

More than 583- thousand kentuckians, have received, at least their first dose of the vaccine.

And -- governor beshear announcing the lowest numbe sine october... with 530 rate now... 6-point-6 perseen its sixth straight week high... with 13 more reported yesterdayl sour.

And fayette cous to fall..

The health depa.

And .

Healt droppeducky lawmakers have advanced legislaermanent fixturr restaurants.

The senate passed the measureosal would all contae pandemic, governor beshear ising alcohol to-go sales to hirus- related restrictiot accommodation perma gives business owners -- more enterprise and i've alwving artificial barriers to oes that.

This is

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Church shelter debate 2.18.21

Church shelter debate 2.18.21

WTVQ Lexington, KY

THE CITY OF VERSAILLES IS CONSIDERING BUILDING AN 18 HUNDRED PERSON SHELTER THAT WILL DOUBLE AS A CHURCH.

You might like

More coverage

Utica 2021-22 budget proposed

Utica 2021-22 budget proposed

WKTV

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri proposed his nearly $73 million budget plan Monday, which does not include tax increases.