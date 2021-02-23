Play Smart Skill Builders 4+

Fun-first activities—an engaging mix of mazes, matching games, picture puzzles and more—keep kids thoroughly entertained while they learn important, age-appropriate skills from focus and fine motor coordination to problem solving and social skills.

Notes to parents on every page offer suggestions for building vocabulary and reasoning abilities as kids play their way through the book.

The activities get progressively harder, helping little ones to build a sense of confidence as they progress.

And more than 80 adorable stickers add to the excitement: kids choose a reward sticker after finishing each challenge.

A wipe-off activity board completes the package.