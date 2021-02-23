Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Canadian dad pulls off incredible trick in Montreal park and is 'owed million dollars'

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
Canadian dad pulls off incredible trick in Montreal park and is 'owed million dollars'
Canadian dad pulls off incredible trick in Montreal park and is 'owed million dollars'

A dad in Canada bets his son that he can land his stuffed animal right in the swing seat and he manages to do so, which, according to his son on February 21, means he owes him a "million dollars.

A dad in Canada bets his son that he can land his stuffed animal right in the swing seat and he manages to do so, which, according to his son on February 21, means he owes him a "million dollars."

You might like