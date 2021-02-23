MSDH reports 348 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 348 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths including two in Harrison County.
MSDH reports 348 new coronavirus cases, 24 new deaths Tuesday
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Feb. 23, 2021
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 348 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths including two in Harrison County.
- the statewide total stands at - 291,222 cases and 6,577 deaths.- - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.
- hancock county has 3,377 cases- and 73 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 16,385- total cases and now 273 deaths.- - - - jackson county has 12,401 cases- and 216 deaths.
- - - - stone county has 1,707 cases an- 29 deaths.- george county has 2,295 cases - and 45 deaths.- - - pearl river county stands at- 4,070 total cases and 127 - deaths.
Feb. 23, 2021
