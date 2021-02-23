Spotify to Launch in 85 More Countries

Spotify to Launch in 85 More Countries.

Spotify announced the expansion on Feb.

22 during a livestreaming event featuring Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Justin Bieber.

The company plans to nearly double its global reach, enabling another billion people to access Spotify.

It will also add 36 languages to the platform.

Currently, Spotify has 345 million monthly active users with 155 million Premium subscribers across 95 countries.

The expansion will make the streaming service available in 170 countries.

Spotify continues to compete with Apple, Amazon and Google, which have all launched music streaming services over the years.

Spotify also hosts podcasts, audio books and meditations