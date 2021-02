Lou Diamond Phillips On Working With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Lou Diamond Phillips tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about directing Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones in her debut episode of "Prodigal Son", which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.

Plus, Phillips discusses his contributions to inclusivity and diversity with his involvement in the popular Wiggles song, "Fruit Salad".