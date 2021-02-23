Ted Cruz Says Backlash Over Cancún Trip Is Because of Media’s ‘Trump Withdrawal’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News' show ‘Hannity’ on Monday night to address his recent Mexican-vacation scandal.

Cruz and his family were caught flying to Cancún to vacation at a luxury five-star resort last week while his state was crippled by a winter storm.

Host Sean Hannity argued that Cruz’s getaway was being blown out of proportion by news outlets.

Cruz agreed, saying the backlash he was receiving was a result of the media suffering from “Trump withdrawal.”.

I think the media is suffering from Trump withdrawal, where they've attacked Trump every day for four years — they don't know what to do, so they obsessed over my taking my girls to the beach, Ted Cruz, to 'Hannity'.

When news first broke of Cruz’s Cancún trip, he said he was just accompanying his daughters on their flight in order to be a “good dad.”.

Cruz later admitted that he had initially intended to stay for several day, calling the trip a “mistake.”.

It was obviously a mistake.

In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it … from the moment I sat on the plane I began really second-guessing that decision, Ted Cruz, via ABC News