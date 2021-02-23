Tiger Woods in Surgery After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries in Car Accident

Tiger Woods was injured in a single-car crash on Tuesday morning near Los Angeles.

The L.A.

County Sheriff’s Department released a statement detailing the accident on Twitter.

They said emergency personnel responded to the roll-over traffic collision at approximately 7:12 AM.

Woods’s SUV suffered “major damage” and he had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics with the “jaws of life.” .

He was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance for his injuries.

According to his agent Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” and is currently in surgery.

He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support, Mark Steinberg, to ‘Golf Digest’.

Cops are unsure what caused the accident and an investigation is underway.

Woods was reportedly in the area for the Genesis Invitational, which was held at Riviera Country Club.

He did not play in the tournament due to his recent back surgery, but he was present to congratulate the tournament’s winner, Max Homa.