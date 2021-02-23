Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host 10 'Jeopardy!' Episodes

Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host 10 'Jeopardy!'

Episodes.

Since Alex Trebek's passing last November, .

A slew of guest 'Jeopardy!'

Hosts are slated to fill in until a permanent replacement is named.

Rodgers will take a turn as guest host starting April 5.

His 10-episode stint will follow Dr. Oz's time at the helm.

Rodgers appeared on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'

In 2015 and won $50,000 for the MACC Fund.

One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek, Aarond Rodgers, via 'USA Today'.

In other Rodgers-related news, actress Shailene Woodley recently confirmed her engagement to the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Yes, we are engaged.

But for us, it's not new news, you know?

... We've been engaged for a while, Shailene Woodley, on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

I don't know him as a football guy.

I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'

That's the dude I know, Shailene Woodley, on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'