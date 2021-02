Black History Month: MLB Working To Incorporate Negro League Stats Into Official Records

Baseball has always been known as America's pastime.

The Negro Leagues not only innovated the sport, it captivated audiences.

Now, the star power of its players is finally getting its rightful place in the record books.

As we continue our special stories for Black History Month, CBS2's Aundrea Cline Thomas has more on how Major League Baseball is finally catching up.