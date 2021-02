New Amsterdam Season 3 Trailer

New Amsterdam Season 3 Trailer (HD) - When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care.

Max is no longer content to fix a broken system.

He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.