MAZDA MAKES THE MOST OUT OF THE CX-9 CROSSOVER.

As Bumper2Bumpertv observed the 7 passenger unit is a wealth of technology and creature comforts these days.

Mazda is taking the low key approach when upgrading the CX-9 Crossover.

IF TECHNOLOGY AND FEATURES WERE JUICE, MAZDA COULD BE DESCRIBED AS TRYING TO SQUEEZE EVERY LAST DROP OF IT INTO THE CX-9 CROSSOVER.

THE SIX PASSENGER CX-9 IS CURRENTLY THE LARGEST PASSENGER VEHICLE AVAILABLE FROM THE BRAND THESE DAYS.

SO, WHEN WE GOT ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SOME SEAT TIME IN THE TOP TRIM LEVEL SIGNATURE EDITION IT WAS A CHANCE TO EXPLORE HOW MUCH TECH IS IN THE VEHICLE.

MOST FOLKS LOOK AT THE CENTER DISPLAY SCREEN AND FOCUS ON INFOTAINMENT FEATURES.

MAZDA IS ALSO INCLUDING ACCESS TO SOME OF THE BEHIND THE CURTAIN FUNCTIONS OF THE CX-9.

SOME OF THESE READOUTS CAN BE CUSTOMIZED FOR EASY ACCESS BUT THEY ARE ALSO VERY HELPFUL IN CHECKING ON THE HEALTH OF WHAT’S UNDER THE HOOD.

WITH AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 199 INCHES A FEATURE THAT COMES IN HANDY IS THE AROUND VIEW CAMERA OPTION FOR BACKING UP AND FITTING INTO SNUG SPACES.WE APPLAUD MAZDA FOR REFINING THE VERY COMPETENT 2.5 LITER SKYACTIV FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE.

ALTHOUGH SMALL, IT GENERATES 227 HORSEPOWER AND 310 POUND FEET OF TORQUE THANKS TO AN EFFICIENT TURBO ASSIST.

CONSIDERING ITS CURB WEIGHT OF MORE THAN 4200 POUNDS FUEL EFFICIENCY IN CITY DRIVING IS PRETTY RESPECTABLE.

LIKE MOST THREE ROW OFFERINGS THE CX-9 IS AN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATFORM, WHICH PROVIDES THE NEEDED TRACTION AND HANDLING TO MANEUVER ON AND OFF ROAD.

NOW DON’T MISTAKE IT FOR A ROCK CRAWLER BUT IT CAN GET YOU TO MOST CAMP SITES WITHOUT A PROBLEM.

FRONT SEAT PASSENGERS ENJOY A COMMANDING VIEW OF THE ROAD THANKS IN PART TO POWER CONTROLS THAT CAN BE SET TO MULTIPLE POSTIONS.

AND WE WERE PLEASANTLY SURPISED TO FIND THAT THE SECOND ROW ACTUALLY OFFERS MORE HIP AND SHOULDER ROOM THAN THE FIRST.

THAT IS A NICE BONUS IF YOU ARE RIDING BACK THERE.

THE THIRD ROW REMAINS A BIT TIGHT, BUT ITS SAVING GRACE IS THE FACT THAT IT FOLDS DOWN TO CREATE ADDITIONAL CARGO ROOM, SOMETHING WE APPRECIATED WHEN PICKING UP SOME FIREWOOD.

THE CX9 HAS UNDERGONE A FEW COSMETIC CHANGES SINCE ITS INTRODUCTION.

BUT THE TECNOLOGY KEEPS EVOLVING.

HOWEVER, DON’T EXPECT THE DESIGN TEAM AT MAZDA TO MAKE RADICAL CHANGES ANYTIME SOON UNLESS THERE IS A VERY GOOD REASON FOR IT.

I’M GREG MORRISON.