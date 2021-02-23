Prompting Race Conversations

In celebration of black history month rochester community and technical college is presenting a series of online events to prompt conversations and actions to combat racism.

Kimt news 3' s maleeha kamal sat in on today's event.

Today series allowed students and community leaders to engage in conversation and come up with steps on how to dismantle racism.

Deadra staten says to dismantle racism there must be collective action.

She believes that action can take the form of education, conversations and getting involved in changing policies.

"we divorce ourselves from whats happening at the governement level but its very easy ways to become involved in the policy.

Start writing letters, coaliton build collectively coaliton build and use the strength of all the student organizations.

She adds to also create spaces where roughly a dozen people participated in todays online session.