Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Defends Shift To Age-Based COVID Vaccine Eligibility

Gov.
Ned Lamont is defending his decision to rewrite the rules for getting vaccinated in Connecticut.
Starting next week, age will be the determining factor, not job status or underlying illness; CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with the governor.
Gov.
Ned Lamont is defending his decision to rewrite the rules for getting vaccinated in Connecticut.
Starting next week, age will be the determining factor, not job status or underlying illness; CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with the governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the move is to avoid chaos and confusion.