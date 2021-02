A Jackson County man is wanted for arson by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and a probation violation through MDOC.

- a jackson county man is wanted- for arson by the jackson county- sheriff's department and a- probation violation - through mdoc.

- 31 year old joseph wenger has - numerous tattoos, is 6'2" tall and weighs 180 lbs.- if you have information on his- whereabouts, contact crime- stoppers.