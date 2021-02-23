Memorial distributes COVID-19 vaccine at Lyman Community Center

Recovered.- - earlier today, memorial hospita- continued its - vaccination distribution on the- coast in north gulfport - at the lyman community center.- the distribution, which went- from 8:30 this morning until 3- this- afternoon, was open to adults 6- and older, those between the- - ages of 18 and 64 with certain- chronic health conditions, and- health care personnel.- over 1,100 out of the 3,000 - patients on memorial's- vaccination - waitlist were vaccinated today.- vice president of memorial- clinic operations says if - - allocated more vaccinesby the - state this week or the- following,- memorial hopes to focus - distribution efforts possibly - in biloxi or diamonhead next.

- - matt walker, vice president of- memorial- hospital clinic operations: - "it's one of those-- often wher people are just a little- bit more comfortable not having- to venture too far from their - neighborhoods.

So we- are kinda spreading things- around a little bit, not- expectign everyone to have to - come to the hospital or have to- a specific location.

Ideally we- would like to use our - - - - primary care footprint in the - future, but allocations have no- been quite as - consistent and quite to the - numbers that we need them in- order to kinda bring that - online."

Walker also says the end of thi- week and some of next week, - memorial will concentrate on- distributing second doses to- locations they've