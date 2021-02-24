The Mauritanian Movie (2021) - Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi

The Mauritanian Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this is inspiring the true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years.

Alone and afraid, Slahi (Tahar Rahim) finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who battle the U.S. government in a fight for justice that tests their commitment to the law and their client at every turn.

Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by a formidable military prosecutor, Lt.

Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths and ultimately proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up.

Genre: Drama Cast: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch Based Upon the Book: "Guantánamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi Writers: M.B.

Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani Director: Kevin Macdonald Producers: Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Le vin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner