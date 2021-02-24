5:30pm Broadband Oversight Bill 02.23.2021

A NEW BILL INTRODUCED IN A SENATE COMMITTEE TODAY WOULD GIVE OVERSIGHT OF KENTUCKY'S BROADBAND SYSTEM TO THE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

Agriculture commissioner ryan quarles spoke before the committee today and says his department should oversee broadband because it has more experience working with rural communities... which he says are woefuly underserved when it comes to broadband service.

He also says his department would also have more access to federal money for broadband because that funding is typically handled through the u.s. department of agriculture.

But some lawmakers questioned if the state would lose funding over the move.

ryan quarles commissioner of agriculture "quarles: we feel that the kentucky department of agriculture like others across the united states does have a natural fit when it comes to broadband deployment especially in rural areas, because our office has an intimate understanding of the needs of rural kentucky."

rep.

Kelly flood (d) lexington "once i heard the list of all the sources where you're looking for money i knew this is an executive roll and we need not transfer.

The administrative waste of time will cost us.

The administrative waste of time will cost us.

the bill passed the committe and now heads to the full senate for a vote.

