Biden continues push for 'equity' in vaccination effort

During a Black history month discussion with essential workers, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke of "equity" and said "what we're trying to do, my team and I, is get people who in fact have been most hurt by this pandemic to places where they are comfortable" to get vaccinated.

"I think there's a growing awareness that injecting bleach into your system doesn't do it for you," Biden said on Tuesday.

Last year, then-president Donald Trump’s musings on whether injecting disinfectants might treat COVID-19 horrified medical professionals.

"We're an administration that thinks science matters," Biden said.

The Biden administration is trying to accelerate an unprecedented campaign to vaccinate most American adults as local governments clamor for more doses and the virus kills thousands of Americans every day.

Biden, last week, said he was confident he would be able to surpass his goal to distribute 100 million COVID-19 shots during his first 100 days in office.

But he also said that any semblance of normalcy may still be many months away.