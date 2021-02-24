Teachers and first responders to soon be eligible for vaccine, Mississippi governor says

Teachers and first responders will soon be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi.

Is because of the dedication of our teachers and we want to make it even more safe for them to do their jobs.."

Governor reeves announced today that more mississippians are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Teachers and first responders can start receiving the vaccine starting march 1st.

Those that qualify can start making appointments once they become available, which could be as soon as tomorrow.

Those also eligible for vaccination in mississippi currently are: adults aged 65 and older.

Long term care facility residents and staff members.

Health care personnel and emt/paramedics, whether they're paid or unpaid.

And anyone between the ages 16 and 64 with a chronic health