Denver United Airlines Plane Engine Explodes During Flight to Hawaii

United Airlines Flight 328 had to make an emergency landing early Sunday morning after one of its engines caught fire.
Pieces of debris fell from a height of over 10,000 feet.
The flight was reportedly on its way to Hawaii.
KDKA's Meghan Schiller talks with the family about their experience.
Debra Alfarone reports the FAA is ordering United Airlines to step up its inspections of some Boeing 777's after a harrowing flight..