Lexington shoplift shooting 2.23.21

FIVE TEENAGERS ARE UNDER ARREST AFTER A SHOT WAS FIRED IN A PARKING LOT OF A LEXINGTON BUSINESS.

the shot was fired around two monday afternoon in the meijer parking lot in hamburg.

Police announced the arrests.... saying the teenagers... ranging in age from 15 to 17... were confronted by store employees who accused them of shoplifting.

Police say a shot was fired at the store employees.

No one was hit but there was damage to the property.

Police say the teens were arrested after the stolen vehicle they were in was found... along with the stolen merchandise.

