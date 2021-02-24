Today the Medford School District welcomed back kindergarten and first grade students to in-person l

Today the Medford School District welcomed back kindergarten and first grade students to in-person learning.

Tonight newswatch 12's jayda mcclendon shares one teachers experience with having students back in the classroom.

For first grade teacher erica la-bleu, getting back into a normal routine was long-awaited.

"it's just so nice to, to have students in the room and not be seeing them on the computer."

Teaching her students remotely was the old routine from last march until now.

Today the medford school district re-introduced full-time, in-person classes to kindergarten through first grade students.

Now la-bleu only has to see her students via zoom on wednesdays.

If you walk around la-bleu's classroom, you'll notice blue tape surrounding each students desk a reminder to stay six feet apart.

"so, i kind of gave him a visual so that they could see because you know, first graders can get squirrely.

And so they'll just move their desks.

So, i just tell him, okay, kids stay on your property.

I call it their property.

And so they know right away, you know, if they're kind of getting too close to someone."

Being seperated by distance isn't an easy task for her first-graders, but la-bleu says she tries to make her classroom feel more comfortable for them.

"i put up lights and put, you know, um, so that they can put their word, their work up.

And i feel like i've made more of an effort than ever this year to make sure that the classroom felt more like a home."

La-bleu says details like this help her students take their minds away from the reality of the situation.

"even though it isn't the same, it is the same because we're all together again."