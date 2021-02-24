Jackson County's COVID-19 risk level set to move down from Extreme to High Risk

Public health officials anticipate that this change will go into effect on Friday, February 26.

Et to move into new covid risk category levels this week this is based on each county's case rates per population.

Jackson county is moving to a lower risk level as there case rate has fallen below 200 cases per 100-thousand population.

In the past two weeks - jackson county had a case rate just under 175 per 100-thousand.

Dr. jim shames of jackson county health said "even though we are seeing a decrease in cases and moving to a lower risk category, it remains critical that we continue to wear a mask, wash our hands, watch our distance, stay home when we are sick, and get vaccinated against covid-19 when it's our turn."

Under the new guidelines - indoor dining is allowed at 25-percent capacity or 5o people.

Outdoor dining may not exceed over 75 people.

Dining and entertainment establishments share an 11 p-m closing time.

Under indoor recreation and fitness - indoor full-contact sports remain prohibited.

Curry county is also on the move from low risk to moderate risk.

This will take effect this friday.

Meanwhile other counties in our region - klamath, josephine and lake - will remain at there current risk levels for another