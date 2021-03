PATRIOT A NATION AT WAR movie - Alex Sturman, Clayton Haymes

PATRIOT A NATION AT WAR movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A disavowed CIA agent goes on the run when she is attacked by mercenaries who have learned she possesses a missing memory card containing information that could start World War III.

Director: Stephen Lambert Producers: Brian Kelly Jones, Michael Hayes Writer: George Kaplan Cast: Alex Sturman, Clayton Haymes