The Eden Theory Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After his best friend disappears, Tom Edwards is investigated by a relentless detective as he tries to lead a normal summer.

Tom fears facing the truth and struggles to cope with the loss of his friend as the world around him seems to fall apart.

The Eden Theory is an insane Thriller like no other.

It includes SciFi and horror elements.

A must see for 2021.

Director: Kyle MISAK Cast: Carel STRUYCKEN, Larry HANKIN, Jeffrey WEISSMAN, Trevor SNARR Cast: Jesse Charles (Tom Edwards) Brit MacRae (Jamie) Trevor Snarr (The Detective) Jasper Johnson (Mack) Chandra Michaels (Tom's Mom) Larry Hankin (Farmer Joe) Jeffrey Weissman (Mr. Marrow) Carel Struycken (Man on TV) Crew: Kyle Misak (director/co-writer/co-producer) Don Chase (production designer/co-producer) Jesse Charles (co-writer/co-producer) Erin Hughes (cinematographer) Gregory De Iulio (composer) Emily Cameron (first asst.

Camera) Jake Maxwell (first asst.

Camera) Spencer Haydo (second asst.

Camera) Nolan Sordyl (gaffer) Yenna Hu (key grip) Nick Bottesi (sound mixer) Daniel Ignacio (boom operator) Kellie Cassel (key PA) Brandon Owen (PA) Marisa Kasztelan (PA) Kaci Lund (hair & makeup) Kevin Senzaki (post audio) Kollen Wasylean (VFX)