NCIS S18E08 True Believer

NCIS 18x08 "True Believer" Season 18 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD - When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus.

Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 2nd on CBS.