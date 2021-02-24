Tuesday night high school hoops: 2-24-21

That means lots of teams playing every night.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - As the high school basketball season winds down, high school squads around the state are trying to hit a groove before the postseason begins.

A 5-1 win.

#1 anderson county hosting dunbar who finished just outside of the a-p top ten this week.

Aziah campbell drives to the bucket and lays it in.

Lady bearcats respond.

Amiya jenkins drives and scores.

She led anderson with 23.

Sophie smith drives and dishes to jacie chesser who finishes.

Chesser with 8 points.

Elise ellison coons is hounded in the post.

She kicks to carley hinshaw for three.

Bottoms. anderson county showing why they're so good....they beat dunbar 66 to 35.

Over in richmond..

Second ranked north laurel..

Taking on madison central.

This one went back and forth in the first half..

Reed sheppard hangs..

Gets the floater and the foul.

He had 43..6 and 8.

Indians going to answer right back..

Jaylen davis..

Picks off sheppards pass..

And then goes right at him in transition..

Count bucket and the foul.

There'd also be a technical given to one of davis's teammates as well.

Closing seconds of the half tied at 39..

Jags grab the board..

Ryan davidson's at the other end for the lay-up at the buzzer.

Jags would pull away in the second half..

90-69.

#9 frederick douglass hosting bardstown.

14-day layoff for the broncos.

We pick it up under a minute to go.

Bardstown t-j greenwell misses the first free throw.

Sinks the second 72-71 douglass...under a minute left.

Dashawn jackson is fouled...hits both free throws.

Broncos up three.

Crazy sequence here.

Bardstown's javon smith...drives...loses the ball off his foot.

Tyleik maxwell corrals it for douglass.

He gets hounded so gets to to jackson.

Bringing it across haflcourt...jackson gets hounded...he turns it over!

Yared raley gets it and scores.

Broncos up 1 with...under 30 seconds left.

Zaydan ferguson is fouled...he goes to the line.

Makes the second after missing the first.

15 seconds left...douglass only up 2.

Greenwell bringing it up for bardstown.

Game on the line...drives at jackson...loses his footing.

He's called for the travel...ball game.

Douglass survives in their first game of action in nearly two weeks...74