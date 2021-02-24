Increase in teen suicide attempts

The Iowa Poison Control Center reports they are seeing an increase in the number of teen suicide attempts.

Suicide attempts by teenagers could be on the rise.

At the end of january ?

"* in just one week *- the iowa poison control center reported 20 cases of girls aged 11 to 14 who tried to overdose on medication.

That's over two times the average.

I spoke with jen hansen at francis lauer this afternoon ?*- she's the outpatient clinical coordinator at the facility.

She tells me they have seen more teens coming in for counseling since the pandemic began ?

"* but not necessarily for suicidal thoughts.

Hansen says there are some signs parents should watch you want to be checking to see if their mood is changing.

So, all of the sudden they're really happy or really sad.

Just because all of the sudden they're really happy, isn't always a good sign either.

If they are isolating more or spending more time alone.

She also says if you notice those changes over a prolonged period of time, you might want to seek out professional help for your child.

