New way to distribute vaccines

New information - a new way to give coronavirus vaccines starts in less than a week in dekalb county.

Vaccines given through the health department will now be offered through a drive-thru.

The sign-up process will stay the same-- call the health department of visit the website.

But now-- the actual vaccination appointments are set to get more efficient.

On march 1st vaccinations will be given here at the agri-business center, same with march 8th.

Starting march 15th they'll change to the fort payne fair grounds for every monday following.

Its all in an effort to speed up the process and get more people vaccinated.

Dekalb county emergency management director anthony clifton explained that with this new system they should have the capacity to give out more shots once they get more vaccine.

Clifton- "the health department building is just over-capacity they just can't handle that much traffic.

If we do this and we do a good job we'll be able to handle multiple lanes of traffic."

The clinics are set to give out 800 vaccines every monday.

400 1st dose, 400 second.

If you got your first shot at the drive-thru clinic at the agri- business center back in january you'll be set to get your second there as well on march 2nd.