Local man charged in Capitol Take-Over

A Dalton area man has been charged with taking part in the Capitol Take-Over.

According to his attorney, he made his initial appearance in federal court in chattanooga today.

Here's news 12's dorothy sherman with tonight's top local story.

It was this deadly capitol riot in january that joseph padilla from dalton is accused of being a part of and he faces charges for it.

The criminal complaint includes screen shots of who investigators says is padilla.

According to the fbi, in this photo the man starts pushing through a barricade despite police attempts to stop him.

Authorities say that a few hours later he's seen in front of the u.s. capitol lower west terrace doors.

The complaint lists numerous photos of what they say is padilla grabbing a flagpole, a flagpole they say he threw at officers.

Investigators say the day after the riots that padilla then began to talk about the takeover on facebook.

They say they got a tip that he was posting about his involvement.

Now he faces charges including using a deadly weapon at the capitol, impeding police, entering a restricted area and using abusive language in the restricted area.

He made his initial appearance in federal court in chattanooga on tuesday.

His attorney says that's because he was arrested in this jurisdiction.

He says moving forward that everything else will be in federal court in the district of columbia.

In chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news