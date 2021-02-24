Lenders say now is the time to refinance

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy is having a direct and positive impact on the cost of financing a home.

Lenders say the price is right - and the time is now - to save money on your mortgage payment.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a mortgage lender... she found out why you should think about refinancing your home now rather than later.

Alexis... mortage interest rates are at an all-time low for many people ... and a lender told me if you play your cards right you could save yourself up to 500-dollars a month on your mortage payments.

"the government went in and bought what's called treasury bonds in order to stimulate the economy because of the pandemic and then that in turn, caused the 10-year treasury yields to drop," calvin lawhorn is the president of lawhorn and associates mortage company.

He told me over the last year, his business has seen a nearly 30-percent increase in clients ready to refinance their homes.

A lower interest rate means you could not only shave hundreds of dollars off your mortage..

You could also shorten the term of your mortage, meaning you can pay it off sooner and even eliminate your mortgage insurance.

Erika curry, homeowner "i know for a lot of people it's hard to make ends meet.

So perhaps you need to pay for college, perhaps you need to pay for car repairs, that's something that could be looked in," erika curry refinanced her home in decemeber and told me it was one of the best financial decisions she's made.

She told me the pandemic has changed the way she looks at long-term goals and says you should ask yourself this question if you're a homeowner right now.

Erika curry, homeowner "what could i lower and what could i eliminate?

Your home is your most precious asset, your most valuable asset but then again your most expensive asset," now... not everyone can negotiate new terms at this moment, and lawhorn told me that's ok.

Banks can help you defer payments if you need.

Calvin lawhorn, president of lawhorn & associates mortgage company "they'll work with you on whatever.

Whether it be a month, or 2, 3, 4 months, it just depends," lawhorn told me there are several factors involved if you want to re-finance.

Like having a good credit score... knowing your appraisal and knowing if you're just in a good place, financially, to pay closing costs because sometimes you have to have some money upfront.

Reporting live in hsv, alexis scott waay-31 news.