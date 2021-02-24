Covid-19 transmission after vaccination

We spoke to a Mayo Clinic expert who says we're getting closer to answering that question.

Can fully vaccinated people still spread the virus?

"* it's the big question in the race to vaccinate against covid?

"* 19: can fully vaccinated people still spread the virus?

Kimt news three's anthony monzon spoke to a mayo clinic expert who says we're getting closer to answering to that question.

Xxx well katie and george... doctor abinash virk says we still don't have a direct correlation proving vaccines decrease transmission... but there are positive signs that may be the case.

Those signs come from emerging data on positivity rates among people who have already been vaccinated.

That data shows people who have been vaccinated and are asymptomatic are testing positive for covid?

"*19 less often than people who haven't been vaccinated.

That indicates vaccines can reduce the number of people who could potentially spread the virus.

Ultimately doctor virk says she believes it is extremely likely vaccines will be proven to decrease transmission.

"we're all feeling hopeful and confident that probably the vaccine is going to help with the transmission decrease, but again, data is still awaited for us to know."

And doctor virk says researchers are also looking into whether people who test positive after being vaccinated carry the virus for a shorter amount of time... though there is still no clear answer.

Doctor virk is encouraging everyone to be proactive in seeking out opportunities to