VolleyDons top Cleveland State to get back to winning ways

23), as the Mastodons took a 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17) victory over Cleveland State on the Arnie Ball Court.

Tomorrow night... from hoops to volleyball... purdue fort wayne looking to get back to winning ways after cleveland state snapped their win streak last night hosting the vikings again...dons dropped the first..

Got down early in the second..

But then found some life... first... it's molly mirabelli... sending the long return back the other way for one of her ten kills..and then... it turned in to the katie crowe show... first... you're gonna see her with the cross court hammer for the kill....then... a little softer touch on this one... but still counts as a kill in the book... the leo grad with a match high 18 of em on the night..

Dons tie the set up and never look back... they take the second 25-20... they go on to win in four tonight... 3-1