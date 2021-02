Golf Great Tiger Woods Hospitalized, Recovering After Rollover Crash Near Rancho Palos Verdes

Tiger Woods, one of the world's most iconic athletes, suffered major leg injuries Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Rancho Palos Verdes.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m.

When sheriff's officials responded to a rollover traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and the Rancho Palos Verdes, according to an LASD statement.

Lesley Marin reports.