Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM remember Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu remembered former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam garlanded her statue at AIADMK headquarters.

People gathered in large numbers to pay homage.

Jayalalithaa served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.