SEAT’s hybrids together for the first time

Hybrid cars have become one of the most popular choices for drivers around the world.

619,129 plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in Europe in 2020, a 210% increase.

At SEAT, the Tarraco e-HYBRID joins the Leon e-HYBRID in the brand’s electric offensive and for the first time, they are driving together on the streets of Barcelona.

SEAT’s plug-in hybrids go one step further in terms of connectivity by including new functions.

With the SEAT CONNECT mobile app in the hybrid versions, users can remotely access their vehicle’s data and thus manage the battery charging process and even control and programme its climate control before getting into their car.

SEAT CONNECT also provides safety, with automatic emergency calls and a button that relays the car’s data and location in the event of a breakdown.