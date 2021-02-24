Two Australians injected incorrectly with vaccine

Two Australian states will loosen restrictions after several weeks of zero COVID-19 cases, officials said on Wednesday (February 24), while two people were given the wrong dosages of a coronavirus vaccine.
Libby Hogan reports.
Two Australian states will loosen restrictions after several weeks of zero COVID-19 cases, officials said on Wednesday (February 24), while two people were given the wrong dosages of a coronavirus vaccine.
Libby Hogan reports.
Up to four million Australians are expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily by March.