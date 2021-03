kid 90 Documentary movie

Kid 90 Documentary movie - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original - As a teenager in the 90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went documenting her group of friends as they grew up in Hollywood and New York City.

Exclusively on Hulu 3/12.

Stars: Soleil Moon Frye, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Stephen Dorff, Jonathan Brandis, Brian Austin Green, David Arquette